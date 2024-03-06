Drew McIntyre is using CM Punk’s pre-Brawl Out rant against Seth Rollins

We’ve pretty much run out of ways to praise Drew McIntyre’s recent character work. On television, in interviews, online... even the man’s merchandise entertains while advancing his WWE storyline.

So when, for instance, he and World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins were going back and forth on Twitter/X yesterday following up on their debate from the Mar. 4 episode of Raw about whether or not Rollins should agree to tag with Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on night one of WrestleMania XL...

Bitch where was this energy last night?! https://t.co/UwS9baChCe — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 5, 2024

... we noted it, and were amused. But it honestly didn’t even crack our Drew McIntyre Insults, Retorts, and Trolls Power Rankings.

This one from earlier today (Mar. 6), though?

'What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed, ******* dumb **** like Seth Rollins to go out on national TV and go into business for himself' pic.twitter.com/4Tecdq4zNf — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 6, 2024

McIntyre manages to hit both of his current favorite targets — Rollins and CM Punk — by using a line about Hangman Page from Punk’s “gripebomb” at the post-All Out 2022 media scrum along with video of Seth getting involved in the Uso on Uso violence that followed Drew’s Bloodline-assisted victory over Jey Uso in Raw’s main event.

That’s the stuff right there. Get this man some muffins from Mindy’s.