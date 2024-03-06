Former WWE Tough Enough contestant wanted for murder

The Las Vegas Police have issued an arrest warrant for Daniel Rodimer, who in 2004 was a contestant on WWE Tough Enough.

Rodimer, 45, has been identified as a suspect in the death of 47 year old Christopher Tapp, who died at Resorts World Las Vegas on October 29 of last year. The death was originally ruled an accident, before the coroner ruled it a homicide as the result of blunt force trauma to the head.

BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for Daniel Rodimer, a former wrestler and political candidate, for open murder according to court records.



Law enforcement source tells @News3LV it’s related to a homicide that happened at @ResortsWorldLV on October 29. pic.twitter.com/zGVqiCRr2a — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) March 6, 2024

Please click below for information regarding the identification of 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer as the suspect in a homicide that occurred October 29, 2023, near Spring Mountain and Las Vegas Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/AQRpnR4dFB — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Suspicious Death Now Being Investigated as a Homicide Update Suspect Identified Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives were able to identify 45-year-old Daniel Rodimer as the suspect in this case. On March 6, 2024, an arrest warrant was issued for Rodimer on the charge of open murder. Original Press Release On November 22, 2023, LVMPD Homicide was made aware of a suspicious death that occurred October 29, 2023, in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. On October 29, 2023, medical personnel responded to a call for service regarding a male, later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Tapp, suffering from injuries as a result of a purported accident. Tapp was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Through the course of the suspicious death investigation, LVMPD Homicide Detectives have learned Tapp was in an altercation inside a room at a resort before being located and transported to the hospital. The Clark County Coroner’s Office has since ruled Tapp’s death a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Rodimer was on the fourth season of Tough Enough, a reality competition where contestants competed for a WWE contract, along with The Miz, Ryback, and eventual winner Daniel Puder. Rodimer signed with the company in 2006 and spent time in devleopmental promotions, wrestling on a handful of house shows and Heat episodes as “Dan Rodman” before being released the following year. He hasn’t wrestled since. In 2018, he started a career in politics, unsuccessfully running for a congressional seat in Nevada. He also lost a race for the U.S. House in Texas in 2021.