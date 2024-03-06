Sol Ruca and her amazing moves are back in NXT

When she tore her ACL last spring, Sol Ruca was seen by many as a rising star in NXT’s women’s division with an impressive move-set that was going viral and getting praise from none other than Triple H.

After a tease for the surfing enthusiast last week, Ruca returned to WWE television on Roadblock last night (Mar. 5). As one of a few acts written off by a “mystery attacker” that’s since been revealed to be Blair Davenport, Sol has a ready made feud waiting for her. She kicked that off with her return, coming out of the stands to hit Davenport with one of her bonkers moves while the referee was distracted.

That helped Fallon Henley pick up a win over the former NXT UK star.

And that might be payback enough for Ruca. In a Digital Exclusive video from after the show, Sol said she’s not a vengeful person and she believes everything happens for a reason. She took out Blair because what she did wasn’t cool, but otherwise it doesn’t sound like she’s holding a grudge.

Davenport might not be willing to let what happened at Roadblock go so easily, though.

