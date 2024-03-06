Shawn Spears’ NXT return match was against a legacy wrestler debuting his new WWE name

After a legitimately surprising return to WWE last week on NXT, Shawn Spears had his first match for the company since 2019 on Mar. 5’s “Roadblock” episode.

No surprise this week. The match was a squash, as Spears continued rolling out a more demented version of the “Chairman” gimmick he used in AEW and continued his feud with Ridge Holland.

But Spears’ opponent was noteworthy. Brogan Finlay is one of the legendary Fit Finlay’s sons, a fourth generation wrestler whose brother David is currently leading Bullet Club for New Japan. Since signing with WWE late last year, Brogan’s worked some Florida house show matches for NXT under his real name. Last night he was making his television debut, and debuting his new WWE name — Uriah Connors.

Here, Connors was just a way to show Spears in action before he called out Holland, and encouraged Ridge to take the attack that led to even farther.

But Fit’s son is also the kind of talent the former Tye Dillinger was brought back to work with, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as he puts his reputation as a “great hand” and experience as a trainer to work at the Performance Center.

Spears will go one-on-one with Holland on NXT next Tuesday (Mar. 12). We’ll see what’s next for Brogan Finley... or I guess I should say Uriah Connors.