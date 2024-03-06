John Cena hints at a WrestleMania 40 appearance

A recent report said that WWE hopes to have John Cena at WrestleMania XL next month for a brief yet fun, memorable & substantial appearance.

That will depend, of course, on Cena’s ability to squeeze a trip to Philadelphia into his busy Hollywood schedule on either April 6 or 7. He’s currently making the rounds promoting Ricky Stanicky, the new film he has coming to Amazon Prime Video tomorrow (Mar. 7), and planted the seeds for an appearance at the Showcase of the Immortals while appearing on ESPN First Take.

Guest host Ryan Clark took a shot at the ma he was filling in for (WWE fave Stephen A. Smith) as a segue into talking up Cena’s much-improved suit game. That was the build up to asking the 16-time World champ if he prefers his three-pieces or his signature ring attire. Cena responded...

“So it depends, it depends. If we’re talking WrestleMania 40 — crossing my fingers — I hope the jorts are there. If we’re talking First Take, I will do my best to put on a waistcoat for you.”

No surprise that Cena is hoping to make it to ‘Mania. He appeared at every edition from 20-36 until missing two years, then returned to open the show in 2023.

Will he be able to? We know what he’ll be wearing if he makes it.