Bull Nakano named to the WWE 2024 Hall of Fame class

On Monday, WWE announced Paul Heyman as the first member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class. We didn’t have to wait long to learn who the second would be.

An unbelievable talent with an unforgettable look, and a mean streak a mile long.



Bull Nakano isn’t just one of the best Women’s wrestlers of all time - she’s one of the best of all time, period. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ft8JmnUfIw — Triple H (@TripleH) March 6, 2024

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi got the exclusive this morning (Mar. 6), and a chance to talk to Bull Nakano — a wrestler who started off in the her native Japan during their women’s wrestling (aka joshi) boom of the 1980s to conquer the world.

“During my active years, I was able to get championship belts in Japan, America and Mexico,” Nakano told ESPN through an interpreter. “But just one thing was missing — I didn’t get inducted into the Hall of Fame. I wanted this. Finally, in 2024 in WrestleMania week, I am able to get this.”

WWE summarized the 56 year old’s career on their website:

Debuting as a competitor in the notoriously stern world of All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling when she was only a teenager, Nakano became familiar to WWE fans when she terrorized Alundra Blayze in 1994. She competed in WWE long before that, however, teaming up with powerhouse Dump Matsumoto as The Devils of Japan on a series of shows in 1986. Even back then, Nakano was already carving out her persona as a black-hearted villain with a captivating appearance that was equal parts Tokyo scream queen and Bowery punk rocker. Shaving the sides of her long hair before it was popular, Bull rocked leather vests and fright makeup to draw the crowd’s attention, but she was much more than that. A singles champion in Japan, Mexico, and WWE, Nakano intimidated opponents with her unbridled intensity and put them down with her imposing frame. Taking obvious pleasure in causing pain, she’d grab a handful of hair and fling a rival across the ring in tribute to The Fabulous Moolah. Nakano became a revered sports-entertainment figure following a string of physical encounters against formidable opponents like Aja Kong and Manami Toyota in Japan. It was this international reputation that brought her to WWE in 1994 for a rivalry with Blayze that revitalized the long-stagnant Women’s Title. The two battled exhaustively throughout the year with Nakano’s biggest victory coming on Nov. 24, 1994, when she won the Women’s Championship in front of more than 42,000 fans in the Tokyo Dome. Nakano and Blayze rumbled again in WCW in 1995, but her ring career began to wind down soon after. Following a brief stint as a professional golfer, Nakano officially retired from wrestling on Jan. 8, 2012.

Nakano will be inducted along with Heyman at the post-SmackDown ceremony on April 5 in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.