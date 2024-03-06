William Regal returned to NXT with a message for his son

Recently, a rumor went around that WWE had no plans to bring William Regal back to NXT television after he imparted some advice to the show’s new General Manager Ava.

About that...

Either Shawn Michaels & company were work the sheets (something WWE’s gotten pretty darn good at during the Triple H regime) or plans changed, because Regal made another surprise appearance at Roadblock.

Last week, Regal’s son Charlie Dempsey won the Heritage Cup. So as the new champion was celebrating that with his boys in the No Quarter Catch Club (while also revealing that the “Catch Clause” means any of them can defend the title), the Old Villain showed up to remind his boy about what the Cup represents.

The scene ended with a perfect bit of menace from both father and son...

Regal first publicly acknowledged Dempsey as his son while announcing him as the man NXT was sending to All Japan Pro Wrestling last year. We’ll see if their relationship is something that comes up again on WWE television after this scene last night (Mar. 5).