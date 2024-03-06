Raw’s numbers were down again, but it remained #1 on cable

WWE kept rolling down the road to WrestleMania on the Mar. 4 Raw, but the show delivered numbers that wouldn’t have looked out of place back when it was still building to Royal Rumble.

According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s Raw had an overall audience of 1,649,000 and did a .54 rating with 18-49 year olds. Both are down 4-5% from the previous Monday, and the lowest the show’s done since football season ended in mid-January. Total viewers are down in a year-over-year comparison, but the demo is above what WWE was doing on Monday nights around the same time in 2023.

Raw was still number one cable, beating out head-to-head competition from college basketball on ESPN. On all of television, only The Bachelor on ABC had a higher 18-49 rating (the long-running reality competition did a .69 in the demo and had an overall viewership of 3.62 million).

Here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

