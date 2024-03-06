I won’t take a lot of your time here. The main event match between Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes was pretty simple and came with one very big moment.

Let’s start here though: Stacks and the Don’s Tom Hagan formally introduced themselves to the NXT champion earlier during Roadblock. They promised that the Don would do anything to make sure he and Ilja Dragunov meet at Stand & Deliver. One way or another, it was going to happen.

The next road sign pointing to Tony’s win came when Melo showed up with a few masked bodyguards. This is professional wrestling, so the obvious move was putting Trick Williams under one of those masks. Shawn Michaels knows this and figured many a wrestling fan probably suspected that. That said, one look at the eyes of every masked man made it clear Trick wasn’t a part of that crew. So when would Trick show up and how would he cost Melo the thing he covets most?

The match itself didn’t do much for me. It was pretty much all Melo with very little compelling drama. They booked it so heavily in Melo’s favor, and I understand why, that it made the whole affair rather boring. I did like Melo showing the extra tenacity by attacking Tony’s upper body and staying on the prowl even after a near pinfall. He truly wanted that main event spot at Stand & Deliver more than anything.

Then this happened:

Tony D played Melo. I dug that because it fulfilled Stacks’ words. The Don hustled his way into a championship match. I don’t know how that bodes for said match. And I dug them illustrating Tony’s clout again and how he makes things happen. For far too long, that man called himself “The Don of NXT” without any actual actions backing up that title. For two weeks in a row, the territory made up for lost time in a big way. Good for them and that positions Tony as a different type of challenger for Ilja going into their match.

But can he win without tricks? Pardon the pun. I’d love seeing Tony with that championship because he’s different and brings a unique energy. I can’t see him defeating Ilja though, at least not credibly. Not yet. I can’t imagine cheap moves like this working on Ilja either, but I don’t expect The Family to go into Stand & Deliver without a plan. NXT is presenting them as a true mafia crew, which means there’s always something cooking of which their target is unaware.

I’m down for the ride even if I’m not sure how we’re gettin there.

B-Sides

Dijak did a Moonsault 15 feet in the air and landed squarely on Joe Gacy. Dijak fell through a table and Joe hit him with a Swanton while wrapped in a straitjacket.

Those are two highlights in an Asylum match filled with them. I really don’t know what else to say. Okay, that’s a lie. I’m not a fan of Dijak’s gimmick but good Lord that man puts on in big matches. And he, along with NXT, brought something interesting out of Joe. This is his element; he thrives as the guy who takes punishment and will not stay down. Dijak threw everything at him in this match, minus the kitchen sink, and Joe took it all with a smile on his face. It took not one but two Feast Your Eyes to put him under but that came after the Moonsault, falling into a trash can, and everything else.

Watch this match. Then ask yourself if this thing is over between these two. I genuinely don’t know. On one hand, Dijak defeated him in an Asylum match. On the other, it’s Joe Gacy. Does anything ever truly beat him at this point? Especially when he’s smiling while going down?

I wouldn’t be mad if they did the time warp at Stand & Deliver to settle this thing once and for all.

This was a quick tag team championship match between the Wolf Dogs and Chase U, but it delivered. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin started in control because duh. While it didn’t look like they’d finish the match early, it established that Duke Hudson & Andre Chase might be in over their heads. That included Bron Breakker dishing out a hellacious Frankensteiner from the top rope. Bron is a freak of nature and that’e exhibit A-Z that proves why. He did it with no hands and landed perfectly. That’s a cat born to do this.

Things took a turn when Duke Hudson hit the ring. As per usual, the MVP gave Chase U a jolt and evened the odds. The match got more competitive and the Wolf Dogs realized the former champs are no slouches.

Duke’s offense lit a fire under Andre, who found his groove once the match broke down. I dug that a lot because Duke is often the muscle in Chase U, so giving Andre the spotlight where he dispatches Bron by whipping him into steel steps and hitting Baron with a top rope Crossbody just makes him look good.

Unfortunately for the student section, that wasn’t enough. The Wolf Dogs are the champs for a reason. After Andre’s Superkick knocked Baron right into Bron’s blind tag, the Chase U founder took an End of Days and a Spear. That was all she wrote.

Great showing from Chase U, specifically Andre.

We got some weird stuff at the end where Thea Hail rushed off with a t-shirt in hand and anger on her face.

She, for basketball reasons, got into a fight with Kiana James & Izzi Dame. But that fight created a tag team match next week. The problem? Thea’s “friends” once again let her down. Jacy Jayne clearly isn’t a good friend...well, she’s not a friend at all. So I wonder if these two get a match at Stand & Deliver and what kind.

So I planned on starting this talking about Asuka’s NXT undefeated streak. But then Roxanne Perez happened.

After the Kabuki Warriors defeated Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley in an entertaining tag match that the challengers almost won until their unfamiliarity led to a miscommunication, Roxanne stormed the ring. The former champ went medieval on the current champ as all her frustration boiled over. For anyone wondering if Roxanne turned heel over the past few weeks, her actions at Roadblock leave no doubt. I mean, just watch the video. That’s vicious. And the evil smile at the end sold it.

For the record, I’m all for this heel turn. I love this side of Roxanne and my hope is that it gives Lyra some character and fire of her own. Lyra’s kinda blank. Nothing defines her and nothin about her stands out. Maybe she needs the right nemesis and an evil former champion willing to do whatever for deniro like Joe Pesci might help. I say might because nothing is guaranteed in this sport of ours, but hope springs eternal.

Fascinating development and I can’t wait to see the follow up.

Sol Ruca is back! I legitimately thought about her last week and wondered about her comeback.

Blair Davenport got in Fallon Henley’s face. And all because Fallon dished out some advice and vouched for her friend Thea. Their match barely got started before Sol appeared in the crowd and hit Blair with an acrobatic DDT. Sort of. She didn’t get all of it but got enough to insure a win for Fallon.

Blair put Sol out of commission for about a year so it’s time for her revenge tour. Plus Fallon got the W, so I’m all for that. Sol had a lot of momentum before she got hurt, so I hope she can get it back. She brings something different to the territory and the division.

Singles

A new section. This is for items that I don’t have a lot to say, but they’re noteworthy nonetheless:

William Regal interrupting the No Quarter Catch Crew was quite the moment. When father met son. Charlie Dempsey got in his dad’s face a bit and promised to defend that Heritage Cup better than he ever could. Something worth paying attention to going forward.

Luca Crusifino joined the D’Angelo Family as Tony’s consigliere. PERFECT. I love it. The man impressed me in the ring and as a fan of mob movies, I love Luca playing the Tom Gaga role for Tony D.

Brooks Jensen gets Oba Femi next week for a North American title shot. They’re still teasing a reunion with Josh Briggs. The big man tried talking some sense into his former partner but realized he created a monster. Will Josh come to the rescue when Oba decimates his brother next week?

Gigi Dolin gets Arianna Grace next week under one condition: If Arianna wins, she takes Gigi to charm school. It’s like My Fair Lady but with wrestling.

NXT continues the hot streak. Solid show from beginning to end that sets up a lot of plot for the next month. And Trick is back, setting up NXT’s money match for Stand & Deliver. Do I wish a title was involved? Of course. But they also don’t need it.

Grade: B+

What say you, Cagesiders? Are you looking forward to Tony D vs. Ilja? Did Trick’s appearance get you hype?