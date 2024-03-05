Stand & Deliver 2024 gets its NXT championship match

The main event of this week’s episode of NXT, a special entitled “Roadblock,” featured Carmelo Hayes taking on Tony D’Angelo for the right to go on to Stand & Deliver early next month in Philadelphia to challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT championship. Hayes brought a group of security guys decked out in masks with him, saying he needed them because D’Angelo would make the normal security guys disappear.

The set up for the match seemed obvious from there.

Then, late in the match, Trick Williams’ music played. The four security guards turned and waited for his approach but it never came. Instead, it was a standard distraction via theme music and Hayes turned around right into D’Angelo taking care of business to score the pinfall.

Which means Dragunov vs. D’Angelo for the NXT championship is now official for Stand & Deliver.

Perhaps even more important is the fact that this makes it just as clear we are indeed getting the long awaited Hayes vs. Trick Willy match at that same show. Sure enough, Trick was back and he whooped Carmelo to close the show.

Here we go!

