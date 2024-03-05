No tag team title changes at NXT Roadblock

There were two tag team title matches that took place on this week’s episode of NXT television, the “Roadblock” special at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

First, the NXT tag team titles were up for grabs when the 2024 Dusty Classic winners Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin, the Wolf Dogs, took on Chase U’s Andre Chase & Duke Hudson. With Breakker now a full time main roster wrestler on Friday Night SmackDown, perhaps a quick title switch would be in order?

Nope!

Chase U seemed to have a real shot of becoming 2-time champs but in the end, Breakker hit his spear on Chase just after a Deep Six from Corbin and that was enough to retain the championship.

Later, the women’s tag team titles were on the line when The Kabuki Warriors came down to duke it out with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and her somewhat deranged and definitely obsessed partner Tatum Paxley.

The challengers here, too, looked like they really had a chance at winning the gold. But, like Chase U before them, they fell just short in the end. Paxley took the fall after a miscommunication led to Valkyria taking her out and Sane hitting the flying elbow for the pin.

