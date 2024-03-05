Paul Heyman wants to be a part of the first WrestleMania in space

WWE announced Paul Heyman as the first member of their 2024 Hall of Fame class yesterday. In a subsequent interview with Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Heyman explained why he’s turned down the honor “several” times over the years — to paraphrase another Hall of Famer, he’s got a lot left in the tank.

“It’s taken me all these decades to figure this business out and the art of presentation to an audience, so while I hate to use the old cliche of, ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,’ … You ain’t seen nothing yet, and I’m just getting started,” he said. “I don’t want a lifetime achievement award when I’m not done achieving things. I still have a lot of other work I want to do in this industry. I want to be involved in the first main event of WrestleMania in Havana, or on the moon, or on Mars when Elon Musk colonizes it. These are things that are going to happen in the future and I desperately want to be a part of it.”

Based on what Musk’s done with Twitter/X, we’d advise Heyman to not put all his chips on that Mars show and focus on WrestleMania: Cuba... but we get his point.

For now, he’s focused on his work with The Bloodline, where Heyman says he has “a significant voice” in how the act is portrayed and presented - a role that includes “everything from camera angles to music to storylines.”

Does that mean Roman Reigns will still be Universal champion when ‘Mania comes our way from the moon?

Check out Glasspiegel’s full write-up of his chat with WWE’s newest Hall of Famer here.