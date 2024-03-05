Drew McIntyre trolls fans, CM Punk following Raw in San Antonio

Drew McIntyre had another banner night this week after defeating Jey Uso in Raw’s main event. He then delivered a powerful blow to World Champion Seth Rollins, leaving him a broken mess to close the show.

But upon leaving the arena, fans in San Antonio, TX, decided to boo McIntyre as he made a victory lap around the building from the comfort of his vehicle. When a “CM Punk” chant broke out, McIntyre turned the tables on his haters by turning up the bass.

Are they booing me?



Oh no sir, they’re saying ‘Boo-urns! Boo-urns!’ pic.twitter.com/IxD77KM9MB — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 5, 2024

In a video posted on McIntyre’s social media, the crowd bellows Punk’s name until McIntyre — aka DM Hunk — cranked up Punk’s entrance theme, Cult of Personality, and began laughing in their faces and mocking them. McIntyre’s wicked cruelty is another highlight in what’s been weeks of incredible performances for the Scottish Warrior, in and out of the ring.

After losing to Seth Rollins on the “Day 1” episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre has rapidly been picking up steam, going undefeated on Monday nights ever since. His list of victories includes names such as Damian Priest, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. Last month in Perth, McIntyre won the men’s Elimination Chamber match, earning him a third opportunity at Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship, this time at WrestleMania.

But just as Drew Mac has been flawless between the ropes, his character work and promos are firing on all cylinders, making him a must-see act on Raw. His trolling of CM Punk on social media continues to be a hit with fans despite his heel status.

Well, except for those fans in San Antonio. But then again, this is the same city that almost laughed Pee Wee Herman out of town while he was looking for his stolen bicycle.

Some things never change. Stay classy, San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre continues to be a delight to watch, week in and week out. At the rate he’s going, McIntyre is quickly becoming the lead candidate for Wrestler of the Year with a career resurgence that may trump his efforts that propelled him to the WWE Championship in 2020.