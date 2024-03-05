John Cena told MJF, ‘Maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day’

AEW’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a small role in and an executive producer credit on A24’s movie about The Von Erich family, The Iron Claw. WWE’s John Cena is a successful actor in Hollywood who recently did a movie with Zac Efron, who plays Kevin Von Erich in The Iron Claw. The pair met up at the red carpet premiere of The Iron Claw last December, which MJF made sure we knew about...

Cena is now on a promotional tour for his movie with Zac Efron (Ricky Stanicky, an R-rated comedy that figures to be VERY DIFFERENT from The Iron Claw), and shares the backstory of his viral moment with MJF picture in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet:

“So the whole totality of the thing is I knew he was going to be there. And I don’t think the old me would have associated with him just because of how maybe WWE I was. I still am WWE, but there is room for competition and competition is great. And just because you don’t wear the company brand I have doesn’t mean you’re a bad performer. “Sports entertainment’s a finicky business. And again, there’s a lot of chance to make moments. So this is one of their top performers for AEW and I don’t know if I’m going to be the target of a moment. I’m just going to support my friend [Zac Efron] in a movie. [MJF] couldn’t have been nicer. He couldn’t have been more cordial. And we meet each other and I got pulled away to take some pictures. And then we were about to go do everything else before I even got to you. And I was like, hold on, give me two minutes. I shook his hand. I said, ‘Man, I’m so sorry. Excuse my ignorance, I didn’t know what to expect from you today. You are a class act, I can’t believe you’re as professional as you are. That’s just my ignorance. I’m sorry I had that judgment, I want to thank you for being so special, thanks for making my night.’ “And then we got back and I was able to talk to him more. And I kind of [said] maybe we can get you to play for the right team one day and all that. There’s no denying the fact that he’s doing good work. And I don’t think that I should ignore that. Honestly, I was floored by his professionalism, where it would have been an easy target at a wrestling movie premiere to have yourself a moment. And we did have a moment. And it was one that the internet paid attention to. And it was one where I was hoping that this person that I met, I could once bet on like, ‘Man, I hope we just get you over here. That’d be awesome.’ But it was great. It was great to meet a professional, classy, driven young man.”

That Cena expected MJF to try for some sort of “gotcha” moment to promote AEW is interesting, and could be an indication of how some inside the two companies view the other. Or it could just give us a glimpse into Cena’s mindset about any WWE competition, which seems to be changing.

For now, it’s cool they shared a respectful moment that seems like it meant to both of them. We’ll have to wait and see if Cena’s recruitment efforts lead to anything down the line.

MJF is currently out of action. Both he and AEW are presenting his absence if he exited the company for free agency, but it’s believed he’s still under contract and healing up from injuries he accumulated during his run as AEW World champ.

Cena completed his latest WWE run last fall, but the company reportedly hopes to have him back for at least a brief segment at WrestleMania XL next month.

Check out Cena’s entire interview with Van Vliet here.