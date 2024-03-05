Vince McMahon sells roughly 25% of his TKO stock

Disgraced former WWE owner and TKO Group executive chairman Vince McMahon is selling 5.35 million of his shares in TKO, WWE’s parent company. The news came via a TKO filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Monday (Mar. 4).

McMahon will make more than $400 million on the transaction. It represents about a quarter of the TKO shares he had remaining after he sold more than 8 million of them last November for roughly $700 million. He still holds approximately 15 million shares of TKO stock, which represents ownership of between 8-9% the company.

There’s no indication of what McMahon plans to do with the proceeds of the sale. He has vowed to fight the sex trafficking lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant, which included sexual abuse accusations that led to McMahon leaving all his roles at WWE & TKO in late January and which are included in the scope of a federal investigation McMahon is the subject of.

Last week, TKO officials indicated that they hadn’t been in contact with McMahon nor were they aware of his plans for his stock in the company.