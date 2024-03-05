Seth Rollins is totally turning on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania (maybe)

On Monday night (March 4), Cody Rhodes helped tie up some loose ends regarding his story. But following a joint promo on Raw with his bestest pal in the whole wide world, it’s Rhodes who may be fit to be tied at WrestleMania.

Last Friday, The Rock cut a promo on Rhodes where, among other things, he accused The American Nightmare of backing out on an agreement the two had made regarding WrestleMania. But after watching what Rhodes called a stupid PowerPoint glorifying the Anoa’i family, he decided to go back on his word — as a hero and honorable person apparently does — and reclaim his spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in a match for Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship.

Rhodes was eventually joined on Raw by World Champion Seth Rollins, who reminded everyone how close Roman Reigns is to having complete control over WWE with a win at WrestleMania. Interestingly enough, as Rollins spoke about Reigns, he made the same L-shaped hand sign fans noticed The Rock made after joining the Bloodline. Speaking of the Great One, Rollins dared Rock, his boss, to make good on his threat to cost Rollins his title for getting involved in the Bloodline’s business.

Rollins then stated he would be on SmackDown this Friday to confront the Bloodline, but he wanted to know if he’d be alone or if Rhodes would be joining him.

“I got your back in this fight,” said Rollins. “So, what I want to know from you, do you have mine?”

After a word salad from Rhodes, he agreed to go to SmackDown with his BFF to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns this Friday to officially answer their WrestleMania challenge.

And so, Seth Rollins has officially hitched his wagon to Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania. But what if The Rock makes good on his word to screw Rollins out of his title, possibly during Rollins’ defense against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania? How likely is it that Rollins will continue to back Rhodes should the Nightmare fail to have his back when Rollins needs him most?

During their promo on Raw, Rollins said that it’s not just Cody’s story that ends at WrestleMania, but his too. But would Rollins, a celebrated traitor, be content with Rhodes completing his saga if it means Rollins’ tale remains incomplete?

The plot thickens, as they say.