WWE congratulated Sting on his retirement on Raw

Sting completed his retirement tour this past Sunday night at AEW Revolution, going out on top by defeating The Young Bucks to remain tag team champion alongside Darby Allin. It was one hell of a match to go out on, considering his age. He’s a certified legend of the industry, and they did right by him.

There was no WWE/WCW footage used, which had some upset. But Dave Meltzer at the Wrestling Observer said that was due to AEW not even bothering to ask, and not WWE being unwilling to play ball.

To that end, they actually made mention of Sting’s retirement on Monday Night Raw this week:

Michael Cole: “Before we get started, I want to send our congratulations out to another great champion. After nearly 40 years the great Sting has retired from professional wrestling. Thanks for the memories. Congratulations to Sting.” Pat McAfee: “Absolutely epic match last night.”

Some have pointed out that Cole was quick to cut in after McAfee said that but I’m not sure if there’s anything to that. Either way, good on WWE for acknowledging one of the all time greats publicly.

