WWE NXT Roadblock 2024 results, live blog: #1 contenders match

Here’s a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for Mar. 5’s themed show from the WWE Performance Center: Carmelo Hayes and Tony D’Angelo do one-on-one to see who will challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT title at the brand’s WrestleMania weekend show in Philadelphia, Stand & Deliver.

Plus, Wolf Dogs’ Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker put their NXT Tag titles on the line against Chase U, Kabuki Warriors Asuka & Kairi Sane will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team championship against NXT Women’s champ Lyra Valkyrie & Tatum Paxley, Joe Gacy & Dijak look to settle their twisted issues in an Asylum Match, Shawn Spears is back one week after his surprise return... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT ROADBLOCK RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 5