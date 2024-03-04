Here’s how WWE will find GUNTHER’s Intercontinental title challenger at WrestleMania 40

The challengers started lining up for GUNTHER’s Intercontinental championship last week, and we got some resolution on what to expect on that front on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. After GUNTHER put a hurting on Dominik Mysterio, having his way with him en route to a submission victory, Adam Pearce revealed he would have an announcement about the title later in the evening.

Sure enough, Pearce decided there are no less than six men who are worthy of a shot, so the smartest play is to simply put them all in a Gauntlet match and let them duke it out to decide who advances to WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia.

The six:

Sami Zayn

Ricochet

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bronson Reed

JD McDonagh

Chad Gable

All have a viable claim to the spot, having crossed paths with GUNTHER at one time or another.

This should be fun.

