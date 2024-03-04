The Rock laid down the challenge on Friday Night SmackDown last week — how about The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40 on Sat., April 6, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania? Oh and if the Bloodline wins, then Rhodes vs. Reigns will be a Bloodline Rules match (aka Anything Goes), but if they lose they will be barred from ringside for the WWE Universal championship rematch.

Rhodes was first up on Monday Night Raw this week just days later, and it seemed we wouldn’t have to wait long for an answer to “The Great One’s” challenge.

Cody talked it over with Rollins, who made clear that, yes, he’s busy that weekend with a big challenge of his own — Drew McIntyre gunning for his big moment over the world heavyweight championship — but there is nothing more important than taking The Bloodline down.

Then he broke the news that he has now officially been 100-percent medically cleared, and along with that he’ll be traveling to SmackDown this week to confront The Bloodline in person. Rhodes then revealed he’ll be doing the same, and it is then we’ll get his clear and obvious answer.

Not that we even need it at this point.

It’s happening, folks.

Like it?

