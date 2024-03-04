Jimmy Uso hilariously tossed from match after getting caught offside

With Roman Reigns presumably resting comfortably on the Island of Relevancy, it fell to the Bloodline’s backup quarterback, Jimmy Uso, to lead the team to victory as they traveled through Bakersfield, CA, on Sunday (March 3), on their way to WrestleMania.

Instead, Uso fumbled royally.

During a match between LA Knight and Solo Sikoa, Uso attempted a not-so-fake spike by attacking Knight when the referee wasn’t looking. However, he was caught offside by the official, forcing Uso to scramble for mercy. The referee, determined to uphold the rules, instead implemented his version of a running play.

As Uso tried to talk his way out of his misdeeds, the referee launched into a running man dance step before giving Uso the boot. Uso’s hilarious ejection ultimately cost the Bloodline, specifically Sikoa, as LA Knight went on to route the Samoan bulldozer.

It seems likely that the Bloodline’s lovable benchwarmer will be returning to the sidelines after his recent failed play resulted in a loss. However, this setback might provide Jim with an opportunity to study and prepare for what could be the biggest game of his season: a rumored singles match against his twin brother, Jey Uso, at WrestleMania. Two weeks ago on Raw, Jim’s attempt at a Statue of Liberty play caused a distraction that led to Jey’s demise in his bid for the Intercontinental Championship.

Unquestionably, the Bloodline would like to see more of that from its backup as WWE’s Super Bowl nears.