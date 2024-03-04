Paul Heyman named the first member of WWE’s 2024 Hall of Fame class

We’re about a month away from WrestleMania XL, which means (among other things) that it’s time for WWE to start announcing who will be inducted into their Hall of Fame this year.

The class of 2024 starts off with Paul Heyman, an appropriate honoree given the ceremony will be held in Philadelphia.

He’s been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a “Wiseman,” and now, a @WWE Hall of Famer.



There’s more to say about @HeymanHustle, but as always, it’s best to let him say it himself… with a live microphone in Philadelphia. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/qEZF4lxR3g — Triple H (@TripleH) March 4, 2024

The Associated Press’ Dan Gelston got the scoop, and a chance to talk to the man who helped change the wrestling business in the 1990s when he was in charge of Philly-based ECW. Heading into a weekend where he figures to corner Roman Reigns for main events on both nights of WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field, Heyman commented on his Hall nod by saying:

“I consistently feel like I’m just getting started, and I’m just figuring this out. To me, what is an incomplete body of work, because there’s still things I want to accomplish, I never felt comfortable accepting that is a reflection upon an entire career.”

WWE’s posted the following summary of Heyman’s “work in progress” career on their website:

The outspoken, brusque New Yorker first gained enemies under the guise of Paul E. Dangerously in WCW. Managing Steve Austin, Arn Anderson and Rick Rude in a stable he dubbed his Dangerous Alliance, Heyman used a Big Apple attitude and an oversized 1980s cell phone to help his charges run through the likes of Sting and Ricky Steamboat. After WCW released the hothead in 1993, Heyman found an opportunity in failure, turning a modest Philadelphia-based independent promotion called Eastern Championship Wrestling into the notoriously daring Extreme Championship Wrestling. Inspired by alternative rock music and MTV, the innovator took ECW from public access to national pay-per-view by endorsing brutal bouts showcasing the rare combination of misfit warriors alongside cutting-edge athletes. Credited with inspiring WWE’s landmark “Attitude Era,” the controversial brand became the third-largest wrestling company in the world before it was crippled by financial problems in 2001. Heyman joined WWE as Jim Ross’ broadcast partner, but it wouldn’t be long before the nonconformists of ECW reemerged in WWE as part of the infamous “Invasion.” Aligning himself with Stephanie and Shane McMahon, Heyman came frighteningly close to overthrowing WWE but ultimately failed to bring down his competition. Time and again, however, Heyman was able to find his way back in, forming alliances with Superstars like CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Big Show and Kurt Angle. Since the summer of 2020, Heyman has been firmly entrenched as the Special Council to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, where he lends his opinion and uses his outspoken nature to advise one of the most impressive title reigns in WWE history. Heyman’s influence on sports-entertainment has become immeasurable, as his brash, in-your-face attitude has paved the way for multiple generations of managers and Superstars. With a resume that is unmatched, Heyman now takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Heyman, and whoever else is named to the class of 2024 in the weeks to come, will be inducted at a ceremony following the April 5 SmackDown at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.