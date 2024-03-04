Jey Uso offers to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline

Good news and bad news for anyone who shares my dream of a partial Endgame reenactment at WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

First, the good news. Jey Uso is down for the cause. He told Jackie Redmond as much on her self-titled NHL YouTube show recently. Based on their kayfabe history, Jey told Jackie he’d absolutely stand by Cody Rhodes side against The Rock, Roman Reigns, and his brothers in The Bloodline. He does think Cody needs more people though...

“Cody, if you need help, call on ME!

If anybody knows how they get down Uce, it’s me. But I’m telling you bro, we need more soldiers.”



- Jey USO on taking down The Rock, The Bloodline, and choosing between Cody and the family.#WWE #WWERAW @WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/HyRl8la47h — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) March 3, 2024

Could be a good way to get to that Jimmy vs. Jey match at the Showcase of the Immortals, too. We’re just sayin’.

One person who won’t be lending his steel* to battle against The Bloodline? Drew McIntyre.

The Big Scot has been screwed by Reigns & family, but he’s directed all his ire at the man he’ll be facing on Raw tonight (Mar. 4)... the above discussed Jey Uso. McIntyre heard World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins’ pitch to take on The Bloodline, but as he explained on The Bump last week, he’s focused on taking Rollins’ belt at ‘Mania and then taking care of business on his own show, Raw.

Drew put the dagger right in my nerdy heart by specifically shooting down an Avengers Assemble moment, too.

“Stop fighting battles in other lands, battles that have nothing to do with you, focus on your people, focus on Raw, focus on the World title. You’re gonna be getting lost in the background ever there [SmackDown], and I believe he’s doing it for selfish reasons, egotistical reasons. I made it very clear how I feel. “When I’m World champion... I don’t give a damn what’s going on at SmackDown when I’m World champion... if SmackDown’s on fire, I don’t care if they’re on their knees, begging for my help. I would not pee on them to put that fire out. My responsibility would be for my people on Raw. It’s that simple. And I understand his argument, he’s trying to put together some Avenger team or something. If you look up that one scene with Wolverine, when he’s asked to assist in the battle, and his reaction — that’s pretty much where Drew McIntyre’s at if you’re asking for my help.”

For the less nerdy among you, Drew’s talking about this moment from X-Men: First Class. Which is a great pull, and we get the message.

Like Charles Xavier though, I’m keeping the dream alive.