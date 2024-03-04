What’s your biggest fear heading into WrestleMania?

While it’s hard to give The Rock all the credit, he may have been correct when he said wrestling is cool again. The sports entertainment world is one day removed from All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution spectacular, which seems to be receiving generally high praise from its fan base. And anticipation for WWE’s premier event, WrestleMania, is reaching an all-time high as the card begins to take shape.

Despite this optimism, there’s always a lingering concern for fans as premium specials draw near. Often, it’s injury-related, as the best programs can be derailed in an instant. But barring such setbacks, I’m curious to hear from you, our readers, about your biggest fear for this year’s WrestleMania.

For many, there is a concern with Roman Reigns retaining his title over Cody Rhodes. Those unhappy with Reigns being a part-time champion might have to wait even longer to see wrestling’s top crown return to a more active star. Some readers of Cageside Seats are also concerned about this site giving more coverage to Reigns and the Bloodline. While I can’t confirm this directly, my sources suggest that a certain board of directors member has been in contact with individuals whose names rhyme with Reno, Braun, and Bane about expanding Bloodline coverage, with yours truly leading the charge.

Speaking of my work concerning our Tribal Chief, many assume I’m somehow in panic mode. Some will suggest that I am slowly becoming unhinged at the thought of Cody Rhodes finishing his story. I assure you, nothing could be further from the truth. I’ve already secured a reservation for two at Southern California’s first and only three-star Michelin restaurant in our hometown of San Diego, as my wife and I look forward to celebrating another fine year with Roman Reigns as the head of our table.

But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a fear going into WrestleMania. But it’s not regarding Reigns. Instead, my trepidation is with the reign of Gunther, our Intercontinental Champion.

First, I must admit that as the unofficial war correspondent to the Ring General, I’m disappointed for him. Rumors stated that he was in line for a significant spot on wrestling’s answer to the Super Bowl until alleged misconduct by his would-be dance partner ended any such potential plans. The match in question would have been a career-defining moment for the I.C. Champ, who is now resigned to settling for less.

But it’s not all bad news.

A possible match with Damian Priest is appealing after a recent face-off between the heads of two of WWE’s top factions, Judgment Day and Imperium. There is also interest in seeing Chad Gable keep his promise to dethrone Gunther following an impressive victory over Ivar and a rousing recap of Gable’s inspiring saga. It’s also conceivable that Gunther may have to defend his title in a multi-person match, which puts his nearly two-year run at grave risk since he doesn’t have to get beat to lose the title.

As of this writing, Gunther has been with WWE for 1,878 days. His combined title reigns as the NXT United Kingdom Champion and WWE Intercontinental Champion come to a whopping total of 1,502 days. Doing the math, Gunther has been a champion for 80% of his time in WWE.

In my view, the best way to further enhance Gunther’s aura is to continue his run as the Intercontinental Champion until he wins a world championship. Rolling Gunther over from one title to the next extends his run as a dominant champion, increasing his credibility with audiences. While he has shown vast character development since arriving on WWE’s main roster in 2022, Gunther is still short of being over with fans like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, or Seth Rollins.

However, Gunther’s main selling point continues to be his outstanding ring work. A review of any of his title defenses sees crowds left standing breathless after every performance. It stands to reason that those reactions will grow once Gunther begins headlining shows with WWE’s biggest names as a world champion.

And as Gunther remains unbeaten in singles action, suspense over who will slay the Austrian dragon will presumably increase.

Thus, my biggest fear is that Gunther won’t reach his full potential as wrestling’s next great monster if his run as the Intercontinental Champion ends at WrestleMania.

Now, I officially turn it over to you, Cagesiders: What’s your biggest fear heading into WrestleMania?

Sound off in the comments section.