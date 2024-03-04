Raw airs tonight (Mar. 4) with a live show from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. This is the second episode of Raw during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place on the weekend of April 6 and April 7.

Becky Lynch won’t make it to WrestleMania when Nia Jax breaks her face again

Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber match and will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. But what if Becky doesn’t make it to WrestleMania in one piece?

On last week’s episode of Raw, after Becky and Rhea exchanged some heated words, Nia Jax ambushed The Man from behind. She targeted Becky’s face with a headbutt and multiple leg drops, before WWE officials stepped in to save Lynch from a Bonzai Drop.

Afterwards, Jax made it clear that she intends to injure Becky and take her out of WrestleMania:

“There’s no way she should be going to WrestleMania. It should be me! I beat Becky clean. Oh, there’s no way she’s gonna make it to WrestleMania, you better believe that.”

Jax has a chance to turn those words into reality on tonight’s Raw when she and Lynch go one-on-one in a singles match. This is a rematch from the Day 1 episode of Raw, where Jax defeated Lynch. So if Lynch wants to make it to her WrestleMania match with Ripley, she’ll first have to take out Nia Jax tonight and finally pay her back for that broken face from 2018.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan is pissed off at Becky after she ruined the end of Liv’s match last week with Nia. Will Morgan show up during Lynch vs. Jax to return the favor?

The rest of the card

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn largely came about due to his feelings on Jey Uso. Drew just couldn’t understand why so many weak babyfaces on the Raw roster like Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes would forgive Jey for his role in screwing them over during their wars with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Drew went on to beat Jey in three separate singles match on Raw last year from September through December. They’ll go at it once again tonight. This time, it’s happening because Drew found Jey backstage last week and said he deserved having his own brother stab him in the back yet again and cost him an Intercontinental title match with GUNTHER. Jey attacked Drew to incite a brawl, and so here we are. Will the outcome be any different when Jey faces the hottest heel in WWE one more time?

Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins are set to appear on Raw tonight, where they will presumably discuss The Rock’s challenge for a tag team match on night one of WrestleMania 40. The Rock used his role as a member of the TKO Board of Directors to essentially claim they have no choice but to accept the match, which has a stipulation that could give Roman a big advantage over Cody on night two of WrestleMania if the heels win on night one. The Rock also shit all over Seth and threatened to pull some strings to make his reign as champion come to an end for sticking his nose in The Bloodline’s business. That can only be good news for the likes of Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest, who both have a clear path to taking Seth’s belt.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Challengers are now lining up around the block looking to get a shot at Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania. Some of the names in the mix include Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, and Dominik Mysterio. Will this turn into some kind of large scale group title match at WrestleMania as more names enter the field, or will one of these men have to beat the others in order to stand out from the pack and get GUNTHER in a singles match?

- The events page on WWE’s web site advertises six wrestlers for tonight’s card: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, GUNTHER, Jey Uso, and ... Ricochet? That’s pretty interesting considering that Ricochet hasn’t wrestled at all on Raw TV going back to early November, nearly four months ago.

- Andrade is taking his sweet time figuring out who he wants to face first now that he’s back in WWE. Then there’s Jade Cargill, who can’t even figure out which brand she wants to sign with.

- Raquel Rodriguez recently returned to WWE and is off to a strong start, squashing Chelsea Green last week. Is there any room on the WrestleMania card for someone like Raquel who doesn’t have a clear path to a title match?

- Speaking of women’s titles matches, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark beat the crap out of Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae last week and are determined to challenge the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women’s tag team championship.

- Can R-Truth use his comedy skills to help get DIY over? Is there something brewing here that will lead to either DIY or Awesome Truth challenging The Judgment Day for the WWE tag team titles at WrestleMania?

- What’s next for New Day after falling short in last week’s street fight against Imperium?

- Where the f*** is Omos?

