WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 4, 2024) from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, featuring the latest build to WrestleMania XL next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Elimination Chamber match winners Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch will get ready for their upcoming World title matches at the Showcase of the Immortals by taking on foes from their pasts: Jey Uso for McIntyre and Nia Jax for Lynch. We also expect to hear from Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins after The Rock & Roman Reigns challenged them to a tag match on WrestleMania night one with major ramifications for Rhodes’ match for Reigns’ Universal championship on night two.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 4