WrestleMania 40 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 40, emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sat., April 6 & Sun., April 7, 2024, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

The card is almost complete with under one week from showtime.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, initially backed off for The Rock, then changed his tune. This may finally be where he finishes his story and ends Roman’s long title run. If Rhodes & Rollins win the night one main event tag match, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside. If they lose, it will be Bloodline Rules (anything goes, basically).

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber match to earn this shot, and wants to finish a story of his own by winning a major championship at WrestleMania in front of real live fans. They just all don’t really like him anymore.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Lynch won the Elimination Chamber match and set up a match WWE has long teased. They made it personally recently with Ripley bringing up Lynch’s child.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Longtime partners turned enemies, Bayley chose Sky after winning the Royal Rumble because she caught on to the rest of Damage CTRL making fun of her behind her back.

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

Zayn won a Gauntlet match to separate himself from the rest of the field of challengers for the longest reigning Intercontinental champion in history. Chad Gable has been coaching him up ever since.

Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic

Qualifier matches were held to determine the five teams to challenge Damian Priest & Finn Balor in hopes of ending their run as champs in what should be a wild match.

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Paul has had issues with Owens for a while now but Orton came into the picture when Paul cost him the Elimination Chamber match. Now, all three will square up for the title.

The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

This match will headline night one and determine the stipulations for Reigns vs. Rhodes in the main event of night two.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

They were both having issues with The Bloodline but when Styles came back from injury he had no allegiances to anyone and ran afoul of Knight. They’ve been battling it out ever since.

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

The brothers finally meet in a one-on-one match, Yeet vs. No Yeet.

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Dirty Dom assisted Escobar in a match against his dad, so Rey recruited Lee to join the LWO and challenged the duo to a match on this show. Here we are.

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL

Naomi decided to take Bayley’s side in her feud with Iyo Sky and the rest of the group. Belair seemed to disagree but soon followed suit. Cargill signed her SmackDown contract and then decided to make a splash by aligning with them.

There were rumors of seven matches on each night, so we’re just two off from that. The Pride vs. The Final Testament has been a clear TV direction.

Like how the card has come together?