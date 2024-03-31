‘Acknowledge me’ — The origins of Roman Reigns’ iconic catchphrase

For those who don’t already know, Roman Reigns is the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

At least that’s according to John Cena and this Noble Scribe, just to name a few.

And as we happily acknowledge our Tribal Chief, the origins of Reigns’ famous catchphrase, “Acknowledge me,” will be covered during a new biography on The Head of the Table tonight (March 31) on A&E at 9/8 C.

In a new trailer hours before its premier, Paul Heyman, who directs and produces the documentary, reveals how Roman’s signature line came to be. According to The Wise Man, it just happened.

“We’re all sitting in a room,” said Heyman. “Roman Reigns said, “It’s about time that everyone simply acknowledged me. Everyone in the room froze, and we all looked at each other and realized that’s the very definition of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.”

Reigns’ utterance is more than a request, and it’s nowhere close to pandering for respect. It’s an expectation, something Reigns has earned after surviving a tumultuous time in WWE’s history as its all-time most hated good guy. After years of fans demanding that he go rogue, Reigns finally turned heel. But rather than give them a bad guy they loved to cheer, Reigns gave them more reasons to boo him.

In a display of tough love, he strengthened family members like Jey Uso and eliminated the weaker links like Sami Zayn. Though he initially carried WWE through the pandemic, Reigns shifted to a part-time schedule when live crowds returned. In the ultimate act of defiance, he took wrestling’s top prize, the Undisputed Universal Championship, into hibernation with him, only emerging for high-profile defenses when the stakes and pay were highest.

Yet, despite appearing infrequently, Reigns has become even more sought after. That high demand and his historic run have helped him lead WWE to its most successful era, marked by record box office and merchandise sales, increased ratings, and a groundbreaking $5 billion deal with Netflix, the most lucrative television deal in wrestling history.

“Respect my work. Respect what I do for this business. Give me my flowers. Now, not when I’m gone,” said Reigns during the exclusive sneak peek.

As Reigns gets ready to headline both nights of this year’s WrestleMania, he is poised to break Hulk Hogan’s record by headlining the event for an unprecedented ninth time. And when “if” he defeats Cody Rhodes next Sunday, Reigns will be under 160 days away from passing the Hulkster with the third-longest world title reign in company history.

If that’s not greatness, I don’t know what is.

Anyone willing to argue against those facts clearly doesn’t know either.