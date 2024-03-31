John Cena calls Roman Reigns ‘the greatest of all time’

A while back, WWE started referring to John Cena as “the greatest of all time.” Considering this is pro wrestling, and it’s all a work with results determined by bookers and promoters and so on, that’s a difficult thing to quantify. How does one become that?

If there is a way, Cena likely has a case to be made to be near that top spot, alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, etc.

Now, though, Cena himself is claiming he thinks current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns deserves that title:

Many have “held the title,” but none have elevated the position and have had as much success personally and for the entirety of the @WWE like @WWERomanReigns. A true one of a kind and, in my opinion, the greatest of all time.



Watch his @WWEonAE Bio tonight! pic.twitter.com/5lcb5kJmxj — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 31, 2024

“It is on the job training, no matter what. We learn the most from failure. And Roman had his share of knocks. Finally, he was just like ‘fuck it, I’m doing it my own way.’ And it has been a wrap ever since. It has been drop mic, conversation over. There’s nobody like him. He should be compared only to himself.”

Obviously the timing and circumstances are worth noting here. Cena said this while promoting a Reigns biography that will air later tonight on A&E. But it’s still one hell of a compliment from one of the all time greats.

And, hey, Reigns has been on one hell of a run, going all the way back to The Shield. He’s about to be in the main event of WrestleMania for a record eighth time, three more than Cena’s five. You could argue the time frame fans were rejecting him so heavily works against him, of course, but that’s the fun with subjective stuff like this.

So argue away.