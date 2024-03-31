Andre the Giant Battle Royal participants revealed

During the latest “SmackDown LowDown” on Peacock, WWE posted the above graphic showcasing the participants for the Andre the Giant Battle Royal that will take place on “WrestleMania SmackDown” next week in Philadelphia.

This may not be the full list but here’s who they’ve got in so far:

Andrade

Ricochet

Chad Gable

Bronson Reed

Shinsuke Nakamura

Omos

Apollo Crews

JD McDonagh

Otis

Akira Tozawa

Ivar

Julius Creed

Brutus Creed

Cedric Alexander

Ashante Adonis

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Cameron Grimes

Sanga

Veer

That’s 20 wrestlers, so it could be the full field. But there are some notable names missing who haven’t officially been announced for a WrestleMania match just yet, like last year’s winner Bobby Lashley, or anyone from The Pride or The Final Testament. This year’s match doesn’t have the same level of names as last year but it could be a strong showcase for an Andrade, or a Gable, or Big Bronson.