Iyo Sky exposes Bayley’s manipulation

Before being blindsided and victimized by the so-called role model Bayley last week on SmackDown, Women’s Champion Iyo Sky sat down to discuss her WrestleMania title defense against her former Damage CTRL partner.

While fans have supported the former hugger in this feud, the true heroes of this story are Bayley’s former allies in the group she founded, a point Sky made during her interview. She accused Bayley of using her and Dakota Kai to regain the spotlight, claiming Bayley’s only motivation in helping them succeed was to take all the credit, thus redirecting attention back to herself.

Such was the case last April, as Bayley allegedly approached General Manager Adam Pearce to secure a tag team title match for Dakota Kai and Sky. However, she emerged from the meeting boasting about Pearce allowing her to compete in a triple-threat match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship. Frustrated, Sky reminded Bayley that she had her chances at singles gold and failed, and now it was their turn for singles glory. Reluctantly, Bayley returned to Pearce and relinquished her spot to Sky.

Months later, after Sky claimed the Women’s title, Bayley continued to put herself front and center ahead of the rest of the group. As it turns out, it was Sky’s benevolence that allowed Bayley to remain relevant. However, the antics of the team’s founder were becoming increasingly tiresome for Sky and the rest of the group.

“Our patience wore thin,” said Sky. “We got tired of her. We outgrew Bayley. So I did what needed to be done.”

That resulted in Damage CTRL kicking Bayley to the curb not long after Bayley won the Royal Rumble. Now, as the former BFFs prepare to go to war, Sky reflects on her time spent with her WrestleMania challenger with scorn.

“There was a time when I saw Bayley as my friend, and I’ll regret that for the rest of my life.”

While Sky can’t wipe the stain that is Bayley from her past, she can remove her from her future, as Sky will look to do next weekend when the two meet at WrestleMania in Philadelphia for the WWE Women’s Championship.