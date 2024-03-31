Gunther leads the No Yeet brigade, retains Intercontinental title

“Main Event” Jey Uso brought the party to Manchester, NH, as WWE’s Road to WrestleMania rolled through the SNHU Arena on Saturday (March 30). Unfortunately for Uso, he ran into a group of party crashers who derailed his quest to capture the Intercontinental Championship.

During a fatal 4-way match for the coveted I.C. title, Uso was outnumbered by Shinsuke Nakamura, Dominik Mysterio, and champion Gunther. Though the fans were solidly behind Uso, he saw no love from his three opponents as he engaged them with his popular catchphrase, YEET.

As Uso prepared to raise the roof by spouting his favorite line, Gunther read him the riot act. He tried to warn Jey that there would be no such theatrics here, but Jey disobeyed. Before he could further incite the crowd, the three rogue warriors put the boots to Uso, with Gunther leading the charge.

Indeed, it was No Yeet in New Hampshire as Gunther would upend Uso in the waning moments of the contest.

After regaining his composure, Uso went on a tear, wiping out Nakamura and Mysterio with a pair of spears. As he went for the trifecta on Gunther, the Ring General halted his momentum with a knee to the face. Undeterred, Uso fired back with a superkick that missed the champion but nearly struck the referee.

With Uso briefly distracted, Gunther swarmed in and tossed Uso from the ring. He then turned his attention to Mysterio, knocking him down with a vicious strike before applying a gnarly Boston Crab. Within mere seconds, “Dirty” Dom tapped out.

While Uso was somewhat lucky in avoiding getting pinned or submitted, his lack of YEET ultimately led to defeat as Gunther retained his title.

However, Uso may not be as fortunate next weekend at WrestleMania when he faces his twin brother, Jimmy, the maestro of No Yeet. If “Big” Jim can neutralize his brother’s rallying cry, Jey could be facing another loss, this time under the bright lights of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, the venue for WWE’s grand event.