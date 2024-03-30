Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Randy Orton searching under the ring to find Logan Paul, LA Knight becoming a master of disguise to get his hands on AJ Styles, and Becky Lynch punching Dominik Mysterio’s stupid face, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: The Final Testament, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits

The Authors of Pain returned to WWE on the January 5 episode of SmackDown, where they immediately aligned themselves with Karrion Kross and attacked Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. That means the feud between these two factions has been going on for nearly three months.

The problem is that it’s one of the most boring and nothing happening feuds I can recall. It seems like they just rehash the same attacks every few weeks and nothing really progresses anywhere. It’s time for this story to end so that both groups can find something more interesting to do. Hopefully it will come to an end at WrestleMania, but it’s such a cold feud that I’m not ruling out the possibility they all end up off WrestleMania and in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Stock Down #2: Roman Reigns

I was wrong earlier this month when I thought The Rock’s acknowledgment of Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief was a turning point for Roman to stop being Dwayne’s sidekick in their WrestleMania 40 story. Roman’s part-time schedule is working against him on this one. When he’s on TV, he takes a backseat to The Rock. When he’s not on TV, it’s not a huge deal because all eyes are on The Rock.

Dwayne’s bloody attack on Cody this week on Raw established the Final Boss is the number one villain in this story, not the Tribal Chief. WWE tried to boost Roman by saying he’s the one who ordered the attack, but that trick doesn’t work. Fans can see with their own eyes which star is running the show here, and it’s not the absent WWE Universal champion.

Roman and The Rock are both on next week’s Raw, and they will also both appear together on The Tonight Show later in the week. It looks like that will be Roman’s final two chances to step out of The Rock’s shadow and remind everyone he’s the guy they need to pay attention to going into WrestleMania 40.

Stock Down #1: Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile lost a match against Candice LeRae in less than two minutes on this week’s Raw. Neither wrestler’s entrance was shown on TV. LeRae faked an injury in hopes that Indi Hartwell would attack Nile behind the referee’s back, but Hartwell refused. LeRae barely damaged Nile in the match, and simply won with her feet on the ropes after Nile walked into a roll up. This seemed like a case where their time was probably cut to make up for CM Punk’s promo segment running long, and Nile ended up looking like a jabroni as a result.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Ricochet

The WWE commentary team talked up Ricochet big time during his win on Raw this week over JD McDonagh. They reiterated that he’s the Highlight of the Night, and Pat McAfee even gave Ricochet the over-the-top telestrator treatment for his impressive shooting star finisher on a standing McDonagh. Ricochet has pinned Judgment Day members every week on Raw since returning to TV this month. Those pins, combined with the heavy praise on commentary, make it seem like the guy is on fire right now. Is the idea to get him hot in time for next week’s launch of WWE Speed?

Stock Up #2: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill made her first appearance as a member of the SmackDown roster last night, and she already has a match at WrestleMania 40. It’s a six-woman tag match that seems perfectly designed to emphasize Jade’s strengths and hide her weaknesses at the biggest pro wrestling event of the year.

Stock Up #1: The Rock

Even though the main event of WrestleMania 40 is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, the show-closing angle on Raw made it clear that the biggest money match WWE can book right now is The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes. The Rock may not have intended to play a heel when he returned to WWE this year for a match at WrestleMania, but now the door is open for him to continue this heel run for another match later in the year with Rhodes, if that’s what he wants to do.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?