Cody Rhodes confirms he’s signed a new multi-year deal with WWE

Some big WWE names are close to the end of their current contracts with the company, but the company’s locked up a man who’s main event-ed the last two WrestleManias.

In a new interview with Justin Walker, Cody Rhodes says he’s signed an extension that will keep him with WWE past his 40th birthday. The 38 year had said in the past he’d planned to retire at 40, but now he’s planning on pushing that a little farther.

“I can tell you 40 is out of the question just because, not to give you scoop, it was widely reported, but I did sign a new contract with WWE. It extends beyond my 40th birthday. “The plan is still, when it’s time to step out, to step out without it being a painful process. Solely because I saw my dad [Dusty Rhodes] as an old man wrestler and he loved it and enjoyed it, but as his son it was hard to see. My daughter is two going on three, there does have a be a time, just like he was with us, where I have to be home all the time and be there with her. It’s not 40 anymore. I’ll update the number. I hit the prime run late in the game. I often forget that I’m nearing 40.”

There were conflicting reports last December about whether Rhodes had just been offered a new deal, or if he’d already signed it. This doesn’t really settle that question, but it does tell us he’s sticking around for the long haul.

So now he’s got plenty of chances to finish that story if The Bloodline screw him again next weekend in Philadelphia!