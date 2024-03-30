The old Bobby Lashley is coming back

Bobby Lashley’s been a bit adrift since his 2022 WWE and United States title runs. It seemed like his alliance with Street Profits and B-Fab might be the thing that would get The All Mighty back to the heights he reached with The Hurt Business, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The Pride, as Lashley’s new group is known, have been struggling in their feud against Karrion Kross’ The Last Testament for a while now. Last night (Mar. 29) on SmackDown, they hit a low point when Kross, Scarlett & AOP took out Bobby & B, distracting Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins and costing them their match against Austin Theory & Grayson Waller — and with it a spot in WrestleMania’s Tag Title Ladder Match.

Adding insult to injury, Lashley took another beating when he tried to come to the Profits aid, and Kross continued to play mindgames by telling Bobby he’d failed Tez & Dawkins.

It seems they might have pushed The All Mighty too far...

“I don’t even know where I’m at right now. Everything that’s been going on — tried to be a nice guy. I tried to suppress that anger that I had in me for so many years. Tried to put on a smile, do what everybody wanted. “One thing I can say is Kross was right about one thing. It’s that I tried to please too many people, I was over here shaking people’s hands, and I did that because the person that I was a few years ago, I didn’t like. It was starting to scare me. It was starting to scare me, the kind of person that I was, the anger that I had inside me. So I put on a big smile, and I ran around, and I started being the person that I thought everybody wanted me to be. “And to be honest, that’s been the worst time of my professional wrestling career. Tonight, I not only let down myself, but I let down those two guys that had an opportunity to go to WrestleMania and win back those Tag Team titles. I was supposed to be the one to help them win those titles back and get back on top. But instead, I was trying to do the right thing. “Let me tell you one thing. It’s gonna be a different me — and it starts with you, Kross. The next time I see you and AOP… the old me is coming back. I’m destroying you, I’m destroying everybody else in my way! I was the champion for a reason. I’m gonna get back to being the person I was before, whether you like me or not.”

That’s what I’m talking about.

We’ll see if this makes the cut for next weekend. Seem pretty unlikely, as both SmackDown and WrestleMania’s cards are pretty full. Even if it doesn’t though, it looks like we’re in for a more ruthless Bobby Lashley on the other side of the Showcase of the Immortals.