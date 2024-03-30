Roman Reigns opens up about the infamous 2015 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is speaking candidly about the night he was mercilessly booed out of the building after winning the 2015 Royal Rumble.

In the latest trailer for his upcoming A&E biography, directed and produced by his special counsel, Paul Heyman, Reigns described what that moment was like as fans rejected him in the most hostile way imaginable.

“You think of these moments, you dream about them,” said Reigns. “And the moment that it actually happens, it’s like they’re playing the worst soundtrack of all time over your moment, ruining your party. That’s how the Rumble in Philly felt.”

Reigns’ Rumble victory almost ten years ago capped off a perfect storm during a tumultuous time in WWE.

In 2014, a disgruntled CM Punk left the company. Later that year, he shared his reasons for leaving during a controversial podcast. In the process, Punk revealed that in a match against the Shield, he was told multiple times by WWE personnel that he had to make Roman look “really, really strong.”

2014 also saw fans rally behind Daniel Bryan, whose underdog story stirred fans to hijack shows by chanting his name or his signature catchphrase during live programming. Shortly after winning the WWE Championship that year at WrestleMania XXX, Bryan had to relinquish the title due to injury. As he prepared to return to the ring at the 2015 Royal Rumble, fans were ready for his push to resume, but WWE had other plans as it was moving forward with Reigns as the face of the company.

WWE and radio personality Sam Roberts appears in the trailer, saying about that time, “Fans looked at Roman as, ‘Yeah, he’s pretty cool.’ But when they realized that WWE, the corporate machine, had gotten their hands on Roman Reigns, that Roman was the next guy, that was gonna be shoved down our throat. We weren’t ready for Roman Reigns to be that guy.”

What started that night in Philadelphia — the host city for this year’s WrestleMania — began a long rivalry between WWE and its fan base as management insisted on force-feeding its audience large servings of Reigns, who was simply trying to do his job.

“I try to forget Philly, I try to forget the Royal Rumble,” Reigns said during the trailer.

Ironically, WWE turned to The Rock to help Reigns get over that night, but it was to no avail.

As Reigns found himself at the mercy of a 2-on-1 beatdown by Kane and Big Show, who were eliminated from the Rumble match, The Rock appeared to help fight them off. He later raised Reigns’ hand after the future Tribal Chief had won the every-man-for-himself free-for-all. But a look of shock noticeably swept over Rock’s face as a hailstorm of boos rained down on both men.

That moment, and the fact that this year’s WrestleMania returns to where it all started, isn’t lost on Reigns.

“There’s only one positive. And that’s the fact that it’s gonna be able to tie all the way back around: WrestleMania 40.”

Will Roman Reigns and his cousin, The Rock, finally get the last laugh in The City of Brotherly Love when they attempt to overcome the challenge of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at night one of WWE’s grand showcase? Will The Rock again raise his Tribal Chief’s hand in victory, this time on night two after Reigns’ title defense against Rhodes?

While the world awaits the answers to those questions, fans can learn more about the Head of the Table and his polarizing career as A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends airs Sunday night, March 31, on A&E at 9/8 C.