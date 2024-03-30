SmackDown cleared up who’s calling the shots for The Bloodline

Almost from its inception, one of the prominent criticisms of the huge angle WWE is running for next weekend’s WrestleMania XL has been that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is overshadowing Roman Reigns.

This is potentially an issue for several reasons. Reigns is the one in the midst of a historic title reign, and as exciting as The Rock wrestling his first real match in more than a decade on night one of WrestleMania may be, it’s Roman who will main event night two against Cody Rhodes. Plus, however part-time his schedule may be, Reigns figures to be a more prominent part of WWE’s on-screen product moving forward than his more famous cousin.

While it may very well play into a feud between the two down the road, it is isn’t ideal to have Roman come across as Dwayne’s second instead of as WWE’s main character.

To their credit, Triple H & the WWE creative do seem to realize that. It has to be why we got this scene with Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa last night (Mar. 29) on SmackDown revealing that it was by The Tribal Chief’s “order” that Rocky went to Raw this past Monday to make Cody Rhodes bleed.

Roman has also decreed that Jey Uso has to wrestle his little big brother Solo Sikoa next Friday on SmackDown... just a day or two before he takes on twin brother Jimmy at ‘Mania.

Now we’ll see if Reigns will look like The Head of the Table when he’s sharing the screen and the ring with The Final Boss next week. That will start when both on Raw Monday night.