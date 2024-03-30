Becky Lynch showed up to end this Drew McIntyre/Seth Rollins X-change

Perhaps attempting to use the same strategy on social media that he plans to use next weekend at WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre watched Seth Rollins trade shots with Roman Reigns on X/Twitter for a bit yesterday...

This is also the moment,

u became a permanent #2.

Turn losses into lessons kids! https://t.co/tyeCNk2b4x — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 29, 2024

... then took one of his own, using Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch’s new memoir The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, as a weapon:

Every time I open this app Seth has took another L. If only he lived with someone who could help him with his replies… pic.twitter.com/5ci6CXCEHE — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 29, 2024

That prompted a solid response from The Visionary, who quote-tweeted the above with this message:

At this point, attempting to use my wife’s greatness to insult me has to be the most embarrassingly ineffective, overplayed, no balls having schtick there is. Try harder dweeb.

Drew came back with a clever callback to Rollins’ oft-mocked “Diarrhea Dwayne” nickname for The Rock from a few weeks back:

You’re right. I should punch up to your level and aim for cutting edge insults like “Stinky Seth”

So “Stinky Seth” reminded McIntyre & the world that his alliterative potty humor resulted in an audience chanting “Diarrhea” at The Final Boss:

That seemed like the end of that, as Drew with thought that didn’t merit a response or just had better things to do with his Friday night. But in response to a fan who sent The Man McIntyre’s tweet using the book she sent him as ammunition against her man, Lynch closed things out (for now) with a jab at Drew’s 2021 autobiography A Chosen Destiny: My Story.

oh, I sent that to him so he’d know what a good wrestling biography looks like….. not that anyone even knows he wrote one. — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 30, 2024

Of course, Becky’s kind of proving Drew’s original point that Seth should get her help on his Twixter replies. Goes to show you how hard is to come out on top in any online battle with McIntyre these days... even when you score points on him, he wins.