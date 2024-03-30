 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Becky Lynch showed up to end this Drew McIntyre/Seth Rollins X-change

By Sean Rueter
/ new
Seth Rollins’ X

Perhaps attempting to use the same strategy on social media that he plans to use next weekend at WrestleMania XL, Drew McIntyre watched Seth Rollins trade shots with Roman Reigns on X/Twitter for a bit yesterday...

... then took one of his own, using Rollins’ wife Becky Lynch’s new memoir The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, as a weapon:

That prompted a solid response from The Visionary, who quote-tweeted the above with this message:

At this point, attempting to use my wife’s greatness to insult me has to be the most embarrassingly ineffective, overplayed, no balls having schtick there is. Try harder dweeb.

Drew came back with a clever callback to Rollins’ oft-mocked “Diarrhea Dwayne” nickname for The Rock from a few weeks back:

You’re right. I should punch up to your level and aim for cutting edge insults like “Stinky Seth”

So “Stinky Seth” reminded McIntyre & the world that his alliterative potty humor resulted in an audience chanting “Diarrhea” at The Final Boss:

That seemed like the end of that, as Drew with thought that didn’t merit a response or just had better things to do with his Friday night. But in response to a fan who sent The Man McIntyre’s tweet using the book she sent him as ammunition against her man, Lynch closed things out (for now) with a jab at Drew’s 2021 autobiography A Chosen Destiny: My Story.

Of course, Becky’s kind of proving Drew’s original point that Seth should get her help on his Twixter replies. Goes to show you how hard is to come out on top in any online battle with McIntyre these days... even when you score points on him, he wins.

