The more things change, the more they stay the same.

At the inaugural WrestleMania, Rowdy Roddy Piper and “Cowboy” Bob Orton walked out on “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff after Orndorff ate the pin for his team against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T.

Going into the 40th annual WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio could find himself in the same predicament as Orndorff after his father Rey threw down the challenge to him and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma to battle Rey and his partner Dragon Lee next weekend in Philadelphia.

With Dom as the odd man out on his team, the pieces are in place for WWE to begin its parable of the Prodigal Son. Like Piper and Orton, when the going gets tough and defeat rears its ugly head, it’s almost certain that Escobar will turn tail and leave “Dirty” Dom high and dry. Other than their shared disdain for papá Mysterio, there is nothing else tying Escobar to Dom, a member of Judgment Day.

And as Dom is left to fend for himself, like Orndorff, he won’t immediately accept the forgiveness of those around him, as WWE will likely take its time telling this saga, especially regarding Dom’s role in Judgment Day.

It’s unlikely that the gothic stable will forgive Dom easily for briefly aligning with another family. Dom’s loss won’t sit well with Judgment Day, who have shown subtle signs of separating from the younger Mysterio and will eventually cast him out with extreme force, leaving him without a family.

Only then will Dom realize the error of his ways and return home to his father, Rey.

“Father, I have sinned against you and the WWE Universe. I am no longer worthy to be called your son.”

When that moment arrives, Rey will call for the best robe LWO t-shirt and place it on him; he will host a special fiesta as he proclaims, “Let’s have a feast and celebrate. For mi hijo was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.”

As this year’s WrestleMania hosts several stories, the next chapter in WWE’s grand telenovela starring the Mysterio family is ready to begin, as Dominik Mysterio’s journey into manhood and his road back home begins.