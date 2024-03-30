LA Knight, master of disguise

AJ Styles and LA Knight are both prominent players on the WWE roster who almost surely deserve a higher placement on the card at WrestleMania 40 but more or less can’t get it this year because, well, they aren’t involved with The Bloodline anymore. That’s the case for most, obviously, but Knight, in particular, has been on a run that definitely deserves a higher profile.

Without many other suitable options, the powers that be decided to put them together and allow them to make some magic together. That magic has included such gems as Knight becoming a home invader.

YEAH.

It got really good this week when Styles asked Nick Aldis to make sure ol’ LA wouldn’t be in the building for Friday Night SmackDown and the General Manager remarked that he asked for as much but did not demand it. Knight, it turns out, is a master of disguise.

Consider:

That is just fantastic.

It’s goofy, sure, but it’s also just plain pro wrestling fun.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: