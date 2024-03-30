Jade Cargill makes the WrestleMania card after all

Jade Cargill’s rollout has been happening for some time now, but she got started proper on Friday Night SmackDown just this week. She officially signed a contract in the ring with Nick Aldis, cut a promo announcing her arrival, and then made a run-in save in the main event.

Now, she’s got herself a match at WrestleMania.

That would be Aldis announcing backstage that Cargill will team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL’s Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai. This in the wake of Belair and Naomi deciding to team up to assist Bayley in her efforts to take the group down and Cargill just this week joining in that fight.

It gives Cargill prominent placement at the biggest show of the year, just months after getting a similar treatment in the women’s Royal Rumble.

Her time is now.

