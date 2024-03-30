Jade Cargill makes the WrestleMania card after all

Jade Cargill’s rollout has been happening for some time now, but she got started proper on Friday Night SmackDown just this week. She officially signed a contract in the ring with Nick Aldis, cut a promo announcing her arrival, and then made a run-in save in the main event.
Now, she’s got herself a match at WrestleMania.
#SmackDown GM @RealNickAldis makes it official:@Jade_Cargill, @BiancaBelairWWE & @TheTrinity_Fatu will battle @WWEAsuka, @KAIRI_official & @ImKingKota at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/f9kwwzjBGa— WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2024
That would be Aldis announcing backstage that Cargill will team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL’s Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai. This in the wake of Belair and Naomi deciding to team up to assist Bayley in her efforts to take the group down and Cargill just this week joining in that fight.
It gives Cargill prominent placement at the biggest show of the year, just months after getting a similar treatment in the women’s Royal Rumble.
Her time is now.
The updated WrestleMania 40 card:
- WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch
- Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley
- Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
- Six Pack Ladder Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (c) vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic
- United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
- The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar
- Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
