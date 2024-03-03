WrestleMania 40 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 40, emanating from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Sat., April 6 & Sun., April 7, 2024, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re still roughly one month out from showtime and but the card is filling out.

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

This could be a “Bloodline Rules” match, meaning anything goes, or it could be a match free of Bloodline interference, based on The Rock & Reigns vs. Rhodes & Seth Rollins match expected (but not yet official) for night one.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

With Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes going after Roman Reigns and his title, the world heavyweight title holder needed a challenger of his own. McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber match for that spot, and now he gets the chance to win a major title at WrestleMania in front of real live fans.

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch won the Elimination Chamber match for the right to challenge Ripley and now the two are finally on a collision course after so much teasing of as much over the years.

Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley finally realized she was being played/made fun of behind her back for all this time, and chose to challenge Sky after winning the Royal Rumble. Then, Dakota Kai turned on her too, leaving her all by her lonesome.

Although not yet official, there are multiple other matches WWE is clearly setting up that have been rumored/confirmed by outside reporting. The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on night one is absolutely happening, considering the challenge Rock laid down on SmackDown this past week.

Elsewhere, GUNTHER has challengers lining up for the Intercontinental championship. It’s at least possible a multi-man match is on the cards here.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles and LA Knight are headed for a showdown. So are Randy Orton and United States Champion Logan Paul. Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso has also been heavily hinted at.

We’re getting closer, folks.