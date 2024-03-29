Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will once again happen on SmackDown

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was initially treated like something of a big deal and quickly relegated to the Kickoff show at WrestleMania. It wasn’t long until it was bumped even further than that, as starting in 2021 WWE put it on the final episode of Friday Night SmackDown before the big event.

The same will hold true this year.

Indeed, WWE announced during SmackDown this week that next week’s show, again dubbed “WrestleMania SmackDown,” will feature the 2024 iteration of the over-the-top-rope battle royal. There isn’t much to be excited about in regards to said match, considering how few marquee names will participate and how little has come of recent winners but it’s a match that will happen nonetheless.

WWE also announced the following for next week’s SmackDown: