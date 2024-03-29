Another tag team match likely for WrestleMania 40

The ongoing feud between the LWO and Legado del Fantasma saw another couple of shots fired this week when Santos Escobar brought Dominik Mysterio to Friday Night SmackDown to thank him for the assist against his father last week. Naturally, that led to Rey himself showing up to throw out a challenge.

He wants to bring the newest member of the LWO, Dragon Lee with him to WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia for a match against Dom & Escobar.

This would be the second year in a row Rey vs. Dom happened at the biggest show of the year. Father pinned son at WrestleMania 39 in a straight up singles match. Why not add a tag team affair to the history?

As of this writing they haven’t made the match official but they certainly wouldn’t go this far with it if it wasn’t happening.

The updated WrestleMania 40 card: