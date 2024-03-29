The WrestleMania 40 men’s tag team title match is official

Only two teams from the blue brand would get to represent in the Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed tag team championship at WrestleMania 40 early next month in Philadelphia, so they booked two mini tournaments to determine said teams. The finals of each tournament played out on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Up first, The Street Profits were clearly positioned above Grayson Waller & Austin Theory but a distraction on the Titantron from Karrion Kross and Scarlett attacking Bobby Lashley & B-Fab led to a pinfall loss.

Later, The New Catch Republic benefitted from Angel & Berto having just gotten into a brawl with the LWO, beating the Legado del Fantasma duo clean to advance to the big show.

The updated WrestleMania 40 lineup: