The Rock kept making Cody Rhodes bleed after WWE Raw ended

After adding to the list of WWE PG rules he’s broken during the electric closing angle on Raw this past Monday (Mar. 25), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed what he whispered to Cody Rhodes to start the show...

“Tonight, I’m gonna make you bleed”



- Final Boss pic.twitter.com/ZaQ6lo0KDz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 28, 2024

Rocky continued revealing new layers about his Monday night in Chicago on Friday afternoon in the hours before SmackDown, posting footage of how he continued to make Rhodes bleed after Raw went off the air. He also explained that the message wasn’t just for Cody, but for any and everyone who insists you have to do or say things a specific way or risk getting “cancelled”...

I hate constraints and bullshit rules - and just because some @wwe producer says, “clear” (meaning, we are no longer live on the air and the show is over) that doesn’t mean I just stop whatever I’m doing and tell everyone great job.

It fucking pissed me off. I can’t shut my emotions off just because a script says we’re done. But this is a microcosm of a larger issue I have with individuals, corporations & governments - telling us what we can or can’t do. You have to do it this way, you have to say it that way, or you’ll get cancelled.

They create fear if you have a different perspective and don’t live by their rules.

It’s their way, or no way. Fuck that.

I say it the way I want to say it.

I do it the way I want to do it. My choice.

Our choice. - Final Boss

The Final Boss and his sidekick, WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns, will be on Raw again this upcoming Monday as we get closer to Rock’s first match in eight years (and for matches longer than 10 seconds, in 11 years) at WrestleMania XL when he & Reigns take on Rhodes & Seth Rollins the main event of Night One on April 6 at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.