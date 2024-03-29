Karrion Kross breaks bat; bones to follow?

During his brief career as an MMA fighter, Bobby Lashley won 15 out of his 17 pro fights. Since his return to WWE, Lashley hasn’t used many of the techniques associated with a combat athlete in that field. But that might have to change after a recent demonstration by his rival, Karrion Kross, who is no slouch in the art of submission.

In a video posted to X, Kross, a celebrated Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, demonstrates how lethal a straight ankle lock can be. In the video, Kross places a hoodie around his elbow and forearm region to protect himself from splinter pieces stabbing him in the arm. Next, he places the bat’s handle in the crook of his elbow before wrapping his legs around the barrel and leaning back.

The result?

SNAP!

The demonstration is alarming, highlighting the danger of a straight ankle lock. It also raises the question of why such a demonstration isn’t featured in WWE programming to introduce a new finishing move for Kross. His current finisher, The Final Prayer, is a complex maneuver, filled with superfluous steps that begin as a pump-handle slam, transitioning into a powerslam position before finishing with an F-5.

It’s a lot of work for something that doesn’t seem to resonate with fans. But showing how easy he can break a bat with a hold that’s visually less complicated, such as an ankle lock?

That works.

More of that, Kross, more of that.