Paul Heyman reveals why fans embraced Cody Rhodes over Roman Reigns

With WrestleMania a week away, fans have their minds made up and their feet dug in over who they’re rooting for in the main event of night two of WWE’s grand spectacle between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Still, that doesn’t mean a master promoter like Paul Heyman can’t add more fuel to the fire of what’s arguably the most anticipated championship match since last year’s encounter between our Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare.

Speaking to Forbes, Heyman was asked why fans rejected Roman’s ascent as a good guy yet happily embraced Cody. The 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductee gave an answer that, while perhaps honest, will only make fans love and hate one side even more.

“Cody loves to stay in the arena after the show shaking every hand, posing with every fan, signing every autograph,” said Heyman. “If it takes him one hour or three, that’s what he’s always dreamt of doing, of being the person that they rely on to satisfy that level of a fan base.”

In contrast, Heyman said Reigns just isn’t that guy. He described Reigns’ push by WWE as the corporate portrayal of how the corporation viewed Roman Reigns and Joe Anoa’i behind the scenes. But who Reigns is, according to Heyman, is someone there to do his job, then get out and go home.

“He’s not the baby-kissing autograph signer. It’s just not him. So when he’s put in the position that this is what a top guy in WWE, in sports, in entertainment, in sports entertainment does, the audience smells it. They go, ‘He doesn’t really like doing this.’ Cody loves doing it, so he’s much better at it.”

Heyman’s rhetoric to Forbes is similar to how he often portrayed his previous client, Brock Lesnar. During his time with Lesnar, Heyman helped craft an image of Lesnar as someone who had little time and no interest in campaigning for public approval; he was simply there to work, make money, and leave. That formula worked for several years as it helped make his protege one of the most hated villains in pro wrestling.

That strategy continues to work magic today with Roman Reigns, especially with Cody Rhodes as his counterpart, who does everything for the fans except feed the multitude and heal the sick. Whether it’s enough to propel Saint Cody to the top of WWE as its Undisputed Universal Champion next weekend at WrestleMania remains to be seen. But one thing is certain; if fans didn’t like Reigns before, they’ll likely despise him even more now that they know kissing babies and doling out his signature isn’t on his to-do list.