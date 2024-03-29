Becky Lynch on the most crucial aspect of pro wrestling

For several years, Becky Lynch was one of WWE’s most beloved superstars among audiences. However, when she adopted the persona of The Man in 2018, her career skyrocketed, reaching heights that eventually led her to become one of the first women ever to headline WrestleMania.

As she prepares for another marquee match on WWE’s grand stage, Lynch continues to make promotional appearances, hyping her title fight with Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley while promoting her new book, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl Hardcover. During an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 New York, Lynch was asked by Sami Zayn and Martinez where the actual craft of wrestling ranks in terms of importance.

“Number two,” said Lynch. “Number one is storytelling because ain’t nobody going to care what you do in the ring if you have not told a good story.”

Lynch likened a wrestling match to a story, stressing the importance of grasping the narrative before the match starts. She then highlighted the need to keep things simple once the bell rings.

“Then the craft of the actual wrestling, of understanding it, of understanding what’s going to elicit a response, what’s going to be easy for the audience to follow too, because you don’t want to be doing all this technical stuff and everybody’s going, ‘Wait, what’s happening?’”

Lynch elaborated by stating what wrestlers do is for the audience, not for the performers in the back.

“We do it for (the audience), and if they’re not following it and we’re doing it because we think it’s interesting and it’s so cool, then nobody’s going to care. Then why are you doing it in the first place?”

Regarding her title match with Ripley at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia next weekend, Lynch compared herself to Philly’s Rocky Balboa, the fictional underdog who became boxing’s world champion. She portrayed Ripley as a natural-born superstar, born to wrestle, while Lynch described her journey as a fight to become a sports entertainer. Despite being The Man, Lynch still views herself as an underdog, overlooked by fans and pundits before what could be the most significant encounter of her career.

“Knowing a lot of people are doubting me, knowing that a lot of people don’t want me to win this, that just makes me all the more hungry,” said Lynch.

Will Becky Lynch stand tall as a champion as Rocky Balboa did at the end of Rocky II? Or will she get pulverized and go down in defeat like The Italian Stallion during the first half of Rocky III?

The answers to those questions will come in just over a week.