SmackDown airs tonight (Mar. 29) with a live show emanating from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. This is the fifth episode of SmackDown during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place next weekend in Philadelphia.

Jade Cargill has to start all over again in WWE

WWE announced that Jade Cargill officially signed a deal to join the SmackDown roster, and her first appearance a member of the blue brand happens tonight.

Jade’s first appearance doesn’t necessarily have to be a (squash) match, which means it’s possible she may just cut a promo tonight. Check out the description for her appearance on WWE’s web site:

“The storm is about to descend on Mohegan Sun because the moment everyone has been waiting for is finally here. Newly signed SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill is moving her palace to the blue brand. She is the trending topic. She is the highlight. She is making her first appearance on SmackDown this Friday! Cargill enjoyed an eye-opening performance during her first WWE match, competing in the 2024 Royal Rumble and eliminating Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. Don’t miss a moment of the splendor at 8/7 C on FOX.”

The words that stand out to me are storm, palace, trending topic, highlight, and splendor.

Jade only has one WWE match under her belt thus far, and that happened over two months ago at Royal Rumble. Prior to that, Jade’s last match took place in September for AEW. In other words, Cargill has barely wrestled on TV over the last six months; she is inexperienced in general, so it’s like she’s starting all over again now that she is finally on the SmackDown roster.

Do the words “palace” and “splendor” indicate that WWE has some kind of royalty gimmick in mind for Jade? They’ve had more than two months to figure out a plan for her. Does that plan include a match at WrestleMania 40?

We should find out the answers to those question in short order when Jade makes her first appearance on SmackDown tonight.

The rest of the card

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai is booked for tonight in a singles match. Well, in theory it’s a singles match, but it’s almost guaranteed to turn into a 4-on-1 beatdown one way or another due to involvement from the rest of Damage CTRL. Naomi will certainly run out to help Bianca when that happens. But what about Bayley? How receptive is Belair to receiving help from her longtime enemy?

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton team up once again for a match against Pretty Deadly. On paper this could be a lopsided massacre, but WWE’s web site says United States Champion Logan Paul will be in the building. Is he working with Pretty Deadly to lure the babyfaces into a trap? Even if that’s not the case, there will have to be some tension between Owens and Orton either tonight or next week, given they are technically opponents at WrestleMania 40.

New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma is on the card, with the winning team qualifying for the Six Pack ladder match for the undisputed WWE tag team championship at WrestleMania. Will Rey Mysterio and the LWO interfere to stop Santos Escobar’s faction from advancing?

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Street Profits is also on the card, with the winning team qualifying for the Six Pack ladder match for the undisputed WWE tag team championship at WrestleMania. Will Karrion Kross and AOP interfere to stop Bobby Lashley’s faction from advancing?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- For the first time all month, none of the main event players at WrestleMania (The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes) are advertised for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. That should pave the way for other stories to finally be given more time on the broadcast.

- One of those stories that should benefit from their absence is the feud between AJ Styles and LA Knight. After last week’s incident where Knight attacked Styles at his own house, the Phenomenal One said he won’t be at SmackDown tonight if LA is in the building. How will General Manager Nick Aldis resolve this situation?

- That little shithead Dominik Mysterio made a surprise appearance last week to screw over his old man. Was this just a one-off appearance for Dom on Friday night, or is there a another WrestleMania match brewing between Rey Mysterio and his son?

- Without the Tribal Chief or Final Boss around tonight, will Jim Uso and Solo Sikoa be vulnerable to an ambush by Jey Uso?

- I’m sure Tiffany Stratton is looking to make an example out of someone at WrestleMania. Is WWE lining her up for a match against a babyface like Naomi or Bianca Belair?

- Is it too late for the WWE women’s tag team championship to be defended at WrestleMania?

- Will WWE announce the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for next Friday’s episode, so that Bron Breakker can squash like 20 other wrestlers at once?

- Where the f*** is Cameron Grimes?

What will you be looking for on SmackDown?